'Camps in inaccessible, tribal and remote parts to be key focus areas'

KOLKATA Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi will hold a video conference with District Magistrates and other concerned officials, including BDOs on October 15 (Saturday) to review preparedness for the upcoming Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) and Paray Samadhan campaign which is slated to begin from November 1.



The Duare Sarkar programme will be held till November 30 while Paray Samadhan will start from November 1 and will continue till November 15. Disposal of all applications received at the camps should be completed by December 31.

The district magistrates have been requested to ensure that all BDOs remain present during the video conference.

According to sources, field-level officials may be asked to start a gap analysis of both geographic areas and scheme penetration for scheduling camps. After the gap analysis and mapping exercises are duly completed, the districts should start uploading their camp schedules at https://ds.wb.gov.in.

At least 20 per cent of the outreach camps must be in mobile mode. Tribal, far-flung and inaccessible areas must be given due importance while scheduling camps. Preparatory activities, especially related to bank account opening and Aadhaar enrollment are to be encouraged. Work related to bank account opening for newly formed SHGs must be done systematically so that all pending cases are disposed of quickly.

The Duare Sarkar programme will be held till November 30 while Paray Samadhan will start from November 1 and will continue till November 15. Disposal of all applications received at the camps should be completed by December 31. For the first time registration of fishermen will be carried out at Duare Sarkar camps. Applications will be sought from the fishermen and on scrutiny, they will be provided with a photo identity card along with a registration number. The registered fishermen will be entitled to various benefits which the state government has been taking for providing a boost to the fisheries sector.

At least 25 schemes/services involving 16 nodal departments will be provided during the campaign that includes Lakshmir Bhandar, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Kanyashree, Student Credit Card, Swasthya Sathi, Caste certificate to name a few.

This will be the fifth edition of Duare Sarkar which started in December 2020. More than 8.09 crore people have turned up at these camps and 5.59 crore people have been delivered services through these camps. There will be no camps on Sundays and also on November 8 and November 15 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Birsa Munda's birthday celebrations.