Campaign concludes for Asansol and Ballygunge by-elections

kolkata The campaign for the high-voltage by-election for Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha seats came to an end on Sunday.



The by-election will be held on April 12. The Ballygunge seat fell vacant following the death of Subrata Mukherjee, local MLA and former state minister for Panchatays and Rural Development. Babul Supriyo is the Trinamool Congress nominee while Saira Shah Halim is the CPI(M) candidate. The BJP has fielded Keya Ghosh for the Ballygunge seat.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Babul Supriyo resigned as MP and joined Trinamool. BJP has fielded Agnimitra Paul, MLA from Asansol South seat while CPI(M) has nominated Partha Mukherjee. Trinamool's candidate is Shatrughan Sinha.

TMC has not won the Anansol Lok Sabha seat since its inception. It was under the control of CPI(M) and in 2014 and in 2019 BJP had won the seat. Asansol has become a Trinamool Congress stronghold since 2021 Assembly election.

Out of six Assembly seats, four are under Trinamool while there are BJP MLAs in two seats. In the civic polls, Trinamool was way ahead of its opposition and had won 91 out of 106 seats in the civic election. The BJP got 7 seats while, the Congress and others got 3 seats each. Left got 2 seats.