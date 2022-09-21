Camac Street: 10 fire tenders douse fire at bar after 9 hrs

KOLKATA: Tension spread at Camac Street area after a major fire broke out at a bar-cum-restaurant on the wee hours of Tuesday. At least 10 fire tenders doused the fire after almost after nine hours.

According to sources, local people spotted flames coming out from the bar cum restaurant located on the ground floor of a two storied building at 1A, Victoria Terrace around 3 am. Immediately Shakespeare Sarani police station and fire brigade were informed.

As there were a few high-rise buildings present in and around the gutted building, panic spread among the residents. However fire fighters controlled the fire within a certain space. As the bar was full of liquor, fire took a bad shape. The fire was completely doused around 12:30 pm.