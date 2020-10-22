Calcutta University declares B. Com results

Kolkata: The results of B.Com Sixth Semester (Hons. and Gen) and B.Com Part III (Hons. and Gen) Examinations of Calcutta University 2020 was published on Thursday.



In the sixth semester results of 16,960 students were published in Honours category while 5,100 students' results were brought out in the general category.

The marks in the semester have been awarded on the basis of grade points.

The results of the last batch in B.Com Part III (Hons and Gen) was simultaneously published by the university.

Out of 5798 students who had sat for Honours 274 students got 1st class while 3290 students achieved Second Class.

The percentage of successful candidates is 91.77 percent.

In general category results of 6013 candidates were published and a pass percentage of 87.83 was registered. "The results of BA, B.Sc Part lll ( Hons. and Gen) Examinations of CU will be published on October 23 (Friday), "said Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, Vice-Chancellor of CU. All results of the graduate courses, including BA (Arts) (Fine Arts), BLIS, B.Ed. and B.Ed (Special Education) of RBU was published on Thursday.