Calcutta Univ website crashes soon after announcement of schedule of terminal exams

Kolkata: The official website of Calcutta University was found crashed since Wednesday evening a few hours after the university announced the schedule of final semester examinations for BA, BSc (Honours and General) and B.Com (Honours)



"The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request. Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@caluniv.ac.in to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error," read the official website page www.caluniv.ac.in of the varsity. The final semester examinations has been scheduled from October 1 to 8. The B.Com Honours Part III examination will be held on October1, 3,4,5, 7,8 while, that of BA and BSC honours have been scheduled on October 1,3,5,7 and 8. The examinations for BA, BSC Part II general will be held on October 1,3,4 and 8.

CU Registrar Debasish Das when contacted said, "I have heard about a problem in the website."Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee did not receive phone calls or respond to whats app messages. The website was not restored till Thursday night when this report was filed.