Calcutta Univ to hold meet to chalk out evaluation plan

Kolkata: The Calcutta University will hold a meeting with principals of its affiliated colleges on the evaluation of final semester answer scripts on Wednesday. The university has already declared that final semester examinations for both undergraduate and postgraduate will be held from October 1 and 18 and the results will be brought out on October 31. There are around 150 colleges affiliated to CU.



A section of college professors is confused regarding the evaluation of answer scripts in such a short time. There are over 70,000 examinees (for BA and BSc) who may appear for the final semester examinations and the number of scripts to be evaluated is a few lakhs. The form fill-up for B.Com final semester students have not been completed as yet so there is no clear cut idea about how many students will appear for the terminal semester.

There are several colleges in which Honours course exists for more than 20 subjects. "A student pursuing Honours course particularly in Arts subjects have to write 70 pages on an average for answering the questions. So if the question pattern will be the same as in the previous years' then sending so many pages through e-mail and whatsapp will be a difficult proposition. Downloading so many pages and evaluating them on the part of the examinees at such a short time will also be a herculean task," said a college principal.

A senior official of West Bengal College & University Teachers' Association (WBCUPA) said that the pattern of answer scripts needs to be changed this year and the emphasis should be on short answer type of multiple-choice questions.