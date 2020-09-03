Calcutta Univ to conduct UG and PG exams from Oct 1 to 8 in online mode

Kolkata: Calcutta University will conduct its final semester examinations for both undergraduate and post graduate in online mode from October 1 to 18. The results will be published on October 31. The decision to conduct examinations strictly in online mode was taken at the faculty council meeting on Wednesday.



"Question papers will be e-mailed or send through Whatsapp mode to the students by their respective colleges and the students will revert back in the same mode. Those who will not be able to submit the paper through online mode due to problem in internet connectivity or non-availability of smartphone etc will write down the answers in exercise books and hand over the hard copy to their respective institutions. The students will have to answer the questions within 24 hours of receipt of the questions," said Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee, Vice-Chancellor of CU.

A senior CU official said that 24 hours time is being allowed for the answers considering the fact that students are undergoing such uch home based examination for the first time. "As they will be answering the questions from their respective homes so open book examination is allowed. We have no other alternative as it is impossible to bring teachers and students to varsities or colleges to appear for physical examination amidst the pandemic situation," the official added.

Unlike the previous practice of the answer sheets being evaluated by teachers of another college, the answers of the UG students will be evaluated by the teachers of his/her own institute.

The V-C clarified that questions will be set according to the syllabus that has been covered in the respective institutions.

The syllabus for BA, BSC final semester has been covered but in case of B.Com, a part of the syllabus has remain uncovered.

A few lakhs of students from 150 odd affiliated colleges under CU will appear for their final semester examinations.

The state Education department in its meeting with VCs of the state universities on Monday had asked the varsities to conduct examinations between October 1 to 18.