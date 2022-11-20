Calcutta Rowing Club receives heritage plaque

Kolkata: Calcutta Rowing Club (CRC), founded in 1858, received a heritage plaque on Saturday from the Indian National Trust for Art, Culture and Heritage (Intach), Kolkata Chapter. CRC is a Grade One heritage structure listed by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.



"We are celebrating World Heritage Week from today (Saturday) to create awareness regarding conservation and preservation of heritage. This club is the oldest rowing club in the east and so we are honoured to felicitate CRC with our plaque," G M Kapur of Intach said.

The digging of the man-made lake started in 1924 and finished in 1928 when CRC shifted to its final destination.

"We have made no change in the structure of the Club, though there has been some add-ons. It is indeed a privilege to get this acknowledgement for our heritage," said club secretary Chandan Roy Choudhury.

The club was founded by "the pioneers of rowing in Calcutta", said L H Macklin who compiled 'A Summary of the Records of The Calcutta Rowing Club 1858-1932'.

The records of its inauguration were swept away along with other club properties in the cyclone of 1864. The club was situated along the Hooghly river from 1858 to 1896.

The governors and viceroys served as its presidents. The first Indian president of the club took over only in 1978.

The unveiling of the plaque was followed by an 'adda' on football on the eve of the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup.

Intach has already unveiled a similar plaque at Calcutta Club.