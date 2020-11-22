Calcutta National Med College & Hosp receives acclaim

Kolkata: The Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) has received an acclaim from the Centre for extending outstanding health care services in the field of pediatric and neonatal care.



The Union Health Ministry has sent a letter to the state health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam appreciating the job done by the CNMCH. According to sources in the health department, the Centre had judged the performance of the medical college mainly on two parameters — giving health care services to mothers and their newborn babies and success rate in the delivery of babies.

The letter from the Union Health Ministry mentions that CNMCH has found a place among the top government run medical colleges across the country for extending best treatment. It has also achieved an outstanding feat in delivering the maximum number of healthy babies compared to the other hospitals in the national level.

Sources in the health department said that the labour room of the CNMCH has obtained 88.79 per cent score while operation theater has bagged 83.33 score. The doctors perform several tests on the expecting mothers before taking them to the operation theater for surgery or in case of normal delivery as well. The hospital had been judged on these parameters as well. The representatives from the Union Ministry during their visit to the hospital examined if the hospitals fulfill all the necessary parameters.

A senior official from the state health department said that the Centre's appreciation shows that CNMCH has competed in the national level and earned its reputation.

State Health department has brought in major infrastructural revamps in the past few years. The health services in government run medical colleges and hospitals have evolved in a big way, the official maintained.