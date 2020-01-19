Calcutta Medical saves life of minor

Kolkata: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) has given a fresh lease of life to a 12-year-old girl from Purulia, by removing a jujube seed from her respiratory tract. The patient has been kept under observation for the next 72 hours.



The girl, identified as Pinki Hansda, had swallowed a jujube seed on January 11, following which she felt respiratory distress and pain in her chest. A resident of Kashipur area of Purulia, Pinki had told her family members the whole incident.

Her parents did not waste time and took her to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital at night. On January 14, an x-ray was conducted on the patient, which revealed that the seed had got stuck inside her respiratory tract.

With each passing day, the condition of the patient had been deteriorating fast. On January 16, the doctors at the hospital urged the patient's family members to take her to a city hospital.

Pinki's family members finally brought her to CMCH late on Friday night, where she was immediately admitted.

The doctors in the hospital found after a detailed investigation that the patient's right

lung was seriously affected and the oxygen level in the body had started dropping drastically.

A team of doctors had been constituted at the hospital that successfully removed the seed during a critical surgery that lasted for an hour. According to hospital sources, the patient is showing signs of improvement. She has been kept under observation.