Calcutta Medical College to have dedicated ward for Covid mums

Kolkata: For the first time in Eastern India, the iconic Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) is soon going to have a dedicated ward for maternity delivery and other gynaecological patients who are affected with Coronavirus.



The proposed dedicated unit would be set up on the ground floor and the first floor of the Eden building and it will have a capacity of 100 beds. The decision has been taken by the CMCH authorities in order to provide better treatment to the gynaecological patients who have been infected with COVID-19. CMCH started functioning as a dedicated Covid hospital since May 6.

Dr Nirmal Maji who is the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity of the CMCH said this for the first time that a dedicated ward would be set up in any hospital in Eastern India for expectant mothers who are found to be affected with the virus. There will also be separate infrastructure for the patients with other similar issues and also for those who require surgeries. A 100-bed accommodation would entirely be dedicated for the purpose.

The CMCH had already received an infrastructural revamp and many advanced equipment have been installed to provide better treatment to Covid patients following the initiatives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It may be mentioned that the CMCH had been designated as a dedicated Covid hospital following the instruction of the Chief Minister who wanted to ensure better infrastructure for the virus treatment in the state.

"Around 600 beds have already been made operational as a part of dedicated service at the CMCH. We will soon put in place 400 more beds for Covid-treatment. RT-PCR machine has started functioning by which around 200 samples can be tested each day. Many more equipment including ventilators, cardiac monitors, pulse oximetres have been installed as an additional infrastructure. A system has been put in place

for better coordination between the hospital authorities and the doctors and nurses," Dr Maji said.

The CMCH has so far released 485 patients out of which 270 were Covid affected and 215 had been suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). All of them have been cured. The hospital so far has treated 400 Corona patients and 467 SARI patients. At least 225 severe Covid-positive patients and 150 SARI patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Dr Maji who is also the president of the West Bengal Medical Council said: "We are all foot soldiers of the Chief Minister who has set an example before the whole country as to how the administrative head of a state can boost the morale of the doctors, nurses and health workers alike by visiting various hospitals in the moment of crisis. No other Chief Minister in the country has encouraged the doctors, nurses and health workers by paying a visit to the hospitals. She is always leading from the front in our goal to combat COVID-19."