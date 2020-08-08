Calcutta Medical College staff foils Covid patient's suicide bid

Kolkata: A Covid infected patient attempted suicide at the Superspecialty block of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Saturday morning but his attempt was foiled due to the timely intervention of the hospital staff members.



A patient aged around 56 years and a resident of North 24-Parganas was admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital two weeks ago.

He tested positive for Covid and he also had some mental problems.

He has been undergoing treatment at bed number 6 on the third floor of the Superspecialty block.

According to hospital sources, the patient beat up some other patients on Thursday night. Some of the group D staffer stopped him. On Friday night the staff members found that the patient was not on his bed and also saw that the window panes broken.

They later found that the patient was sitting on the parapet and was about to jump from there. The group D staff members managed to catch

hold of the patient and rescued him.