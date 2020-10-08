Calcutta Medical College & Hosp seeks more number of doctors

Kolkata: Principal of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) Manju Banerjee has written to the state health department seeking more doctors at the hospital so that health services are not interrupted.



The development takes place after nearly 40 doctors at the hospital have fallen victim to Covid. The hospital authorities are trying to ensure that health services are not affected. As precautionary measures, the hospital has sought more number of doctors. It was learnt that out of the total infected doctors there are around 26 post graduate trainees and 12 professor doctors. Most of these doctors are undergoing treatment at home isolation while some others are admitted to the hospital.

A section of doctors from the city apprehend that the infection rate may go up during puja as people may come out of their houses in large numbers and congregate at puja pandals. The social distancing norms may be compromised during the puja celebrations across Bengal as a result the number of infected persons may mount up further.

Joint Platform of Doctors, an organization of doctors has written to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that after Mahalaya and Viswakarma puja the infection has gone up in the state. The organization in its letter to the Chief Minister also pointed out that after the restrictions were withdrawn and various social and religious gatherings started taking place across the country, there has been a surge in the number of Covid patients. Citing an example the doctors' organization said that after Onam celebration in Kerala, the number of infected patients has jumped up by 750 per cent. The letter also pointed out that various other states have stopped the various religious and social gatherings and also restricted the magnitude of celebrations in some cases. The Joint Platform of Doctors urged the Chief Minister to restrict the congregation in large numbers during puja and it must be ensured that people wear masks while stepping out of their houses. The doctors also said that due to the strict restrictions imposed by the state government and the relentless efforts by the doctors, nursing staffers, health workers and police personnel managed to keep the curve under control. It may be hampered if the surveillance is not properly done during pujas.