Calcutta Medical College cures 4-yr-old cancer patient from Coronavirus

Kolkata: A 4-year-old boy from Purulia, a blood cancer patient had been infected with COVID-19 the family members feared that the virus may further complicate his health condition. But the doctors at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) said that the boy has recovered from Covid and was released from the hospital.



The child's parents have taken him to their native place at Herbana village under Barabazar police station. The local police administration has provided the little boy with various toys and many nutritious foods. The senior police officers of the districts also promised any type of help to the family members of the boy.

The little boy, Ajay Singh was found to have been affected with blood cancer nearly two years ago. The victim had been undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in the Southern fringes of the city for nine months. On May 30, a doctor from the hospital told the family members to conduct swab tests on the patient as he complained of suspected symptoms. As the test was conducted the victim was found positive with the virus. The family members of the boy mentally broke down as the COVIDp-19 had already spread fear among the people. Following the advice of the doctors at the private hospital, the patient was taken to the CMCH. Ajay's parents ~ Shatrunghna Singh and Gurbari Singh run their family by cultivating their own lands in Purulia. They had no enough means to keep the child in any private hospital. They have expressed their gratitude to the CMCH authorities after the boy has recovered from the deadly virus."We lost all hope when we heard that my son tested positive for the COVID-19. The doctors at the CMCH boosted our confidence. We also remained in isolation after our son returned home after being recovered. We are thankful to the doctors, nurses and health workers at the hospital who have given a new lease of life," Shatrughna said.

Senior police officers from the local police station also went to their house to greet the child and his family members.