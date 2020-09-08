Calcutta Med College & Hosp may resume normal health services soon

Kolkata: State health department and the authorities of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) are taking steps to resume normal health services at all the departments of the hospital.



The Super-specialty block (SSB) of the CMCH will however continue to extend Covid treatment. The CMCH was declared as Covid hospital and it started providing dedicated services for Covid from May. But the hospital authorities and the Rogi Kalyan Samity of the hospital now feel the necessity of resuming normal services in other wards as well.

There was an attempt to normalize services at other departments after the medical students had steered an agitation of inside the hospital campus demanding the resumption of health services for non-Covid patients. The hospital is also keen on resuming normal services at all the departments. Following students' movement, the hospital authorities reopened some wards at the hospital but the inflow of non-Covid patients at these wards is low. Two important departments like Orthopedic and Cardiology were thrown open but the number of patients visiting the out-patient department is poor compared the number that the department sees during normal time. The hospital authorities are now trying to run a full fledged operation in all the wards and departments.

After the CMCH had started dedicated services for Covid, many other patients had to be shifted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and NRS Medical College and Hospital.

The daily infection rate of Covid patients has gone down in the city recently. The NRS Medical College and Hospital started a dedicated Covid ward while the R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital will soon start a separate Covid ward.

Earlier the hospital had announced that the outdoor and indoor facilities would be thrown open to non-COVID- 19 patients. It was also decided that the treatment of non-COVID–19 patients would be done at Ezra building, MCH building and David hare Block. But the full fledged operations have not started yet.

In a recent Rogi Kalyan Samity meeting, a decision was taken that all the wards will function normally and adequate steps would be taken in this regard. Dedicated Covid treatment would be carried out at the SSB.

It may also be mentioned here that PGT- Interns raised demands that non-Covid patients should be admitted in buildings where patients suffering from the infection have not been admitted. A committed constituted by the health department conducted an inspection to the CMCH following the students' agitation and prepared a report. The committee also recommended the gradual re-opening of non-Covid wards.