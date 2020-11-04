Calcutta Med College & Hosp cures 5K Covid patients out of 6K admitted

Kolkata: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), a full-fledged tertiary level COVID hospital has set a new record by curing more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients so far.



Despite many of its doctors, nurses being infected with the deadly virus, the CMCH authorities have lived up to the expectation of the state health department. Nearly 6,000 Covid affected patients including some SARI patients have so far been admitted to the iconic CMCH after it started functioning as a dedicated hospital from May 6. The recovery rate of the hospital has drawn the attention of the health officials as more than 5,000 patients have already been released.

Despite various challenges, the CMCH authorities are trying all possible measures to ensure the best treatment to the patients. Rogi Kalyan Samiti Chairman of the CMCH, Dr Nirmal Maji despite being infected with the virus, taking stock of the overall situation of the hospital. He has been keeping a tab on the treatment of the patients and relentlessly monitoring the latest developments which have been taking place. Prior to his falling prey to Coronavirus, Dr Maji had undergone a brain surgery at the SSKM hospital as he suffered brain hemorrhage. According to the doctors, he suffered a subdural hematoma. The health complications could not stop Dr Maji from extending services to the patients.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned that around 22 doctors have been admitted to the CMCH with Covid, more than 60 per cent of whom were from this hospital itself.

Around 26 nursing staff members from the CMCH have been affected out of which 6 nurses have been undergoing treatment at the hospital while the 20 others are in home isolation.

"I am personally taking care of the doctors and nursing staff members who are Covid warriors. More than 5,000 Covid patients have been released after they recovered. Among the released patients there were many critical patients as well. There were patients who had issues like serious heart ailments, while some had undergone dialysis. A patient had undergone kidney transplant while another had angioplasty in the CMCH as he had a serious heart

block. Among the discharged there was a 94-year-old patient, an 82-year-old patient and a 72-year-old patient," Maji said.