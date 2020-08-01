Calcutta Med College Hosp bolsters surveillance

Kolkata: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) authorities have made elaborate arrangements to strengthen surveillance inside the hospital campus to stop nuisance created by some outsiders to malign the hospital administration.



The CMCH authorities have already deployed policemen and the private security personnel in various buildings of the hospital who are carrying out a strict vigil at every nook and corner in plain clothes. The security personnel in guise of patients, making a round inside the Superspecialty block where the Covid patients have been undergoing treatment. Rogi Kalyan Samity (RKS) Chairman of the CMCH, Dr Nirmal Maji is paying a surprise visit to various wards to check the entry of the outsiders who are trying to earn a bad name to the hospital. The CMCH has already become one of the most important Covid hospitals in the state in terms of the total number of patients cured by the hospital so far.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that a theft racket had been busted from the CMCH on Thursday after there was an attempt of snatching inside the hospital. The CMCH authorities are keeping no stone unturned to stop the recurrence of any such incident. RKS Chairman Dr Nirmal Maji on Saturday said stringent action would be taken against those who were arrested. Some outsiders have been trying to create nuisance inside the hospital. Police personnel

and private security men in

plain clothes have been deployed to identify the persons who

may indulge in immoral activities.

"Around 250 CCTVs have been installed at various parts of the hospital. Some outsiders who have been trying to create a nuisance inside the hospital would be dealt with strongly. Raids are being conducted

at various places to nab the

other culprits who might have been involved in the incident of theft attempt. I am also paying a surprise visit to various places inside the hospital. The hospital superintendent is also keeping an eye on the things which are being unfolded. No nuisance would be tolerated," Dr Maji said.

CMCH had started as a dedicated tertiary Covid hospital on May 6 and it had received infrastructural revamp to provide the best Covid treatment following the instruction of the Chief Minister Mamata

Banerjee. The total Covid capacity in the hospital has now

reached 700.