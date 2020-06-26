Calcutta Med College cures 94-yr-old of Covid

Kolkata: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) a tertiary level hospital providing superspecialty Covid treatment to the patients on Thursday reached a new height as it cured a 94-year-old man from North Kolkata who had tested positive and also had other comorbidities.



The patient was admitted to the hospital on June 9, in a very critical condition with severe respiratory distress. He has recovered from the disease and was released from the CMCH on Thursday in presence of Dr Nirmal Maji who is the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity of the hospital. Dr Maji greeted the patient with flowers while being released from the hospital. Thursday's incident sends across a strong message that the elderly patients can also defeat the coronavirus.

Dr Maji said that this is for the first time in Eastern India, a 94-year-old COVID patient with other comorbidities have recovered from the disease. It is also encouraging for the other elderly COVID patients who are still fighting with the deadly virus.

It was learnt that more than 19 per cent patients who were above 75 and got admitted to the CMCH with serious comorbidities died of COVID despite of the best effort by the hospital doctors. The CMCH has cured and released a total 941 COVID patients till Thursday. Around 1,538 patients have so far been admitted to the hospital.

"The patient was admitted to the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) ward of the CMCH with acute respiratory distress. His health condition was serious on various other parameters. One of his family members had been infected following which the elderly man developed symptoms and was admitted to the hospital. He had been suffering from fever and shortness of breath. He was initially admitted to the SARI ward and later shifted to the Superspecialty block. The patient had hypertension and hypoxia (absence of enough oxygen in the tissues to sustain bodily functions)," Dr Maji said.