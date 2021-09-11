Calcutta HC sets timeline, tells parents to pay up due fees

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has fixed a timeline for payment of due fees to private schools across the state. The court has directed that those who have not paid up their fees for 2020-21 academic year will have to pay 50 percent of their due fees immediately and another 25 percent within two weeks. The court has also sought a detailed list of the due fees from private schools. A section of the guardians had moved court pleading for fee waiver with schools remaining closed due to Covid protocols. They had alleged that the schools have been charging fees in certain facilities that they have not been able to offer amidst the closure. The next hearing will take place on October 1.

