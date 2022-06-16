Calcutta HC orders CBI SIT to probe teachers' recruitment case
Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered forming of a CBI special investigation team under a joint director of its anti-corruption branch into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in Bengal government sponsored and aided primary schools and directed that its members cannot be transferred till the conclusion of the probe.
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed that the members of the SIT will not be engaged in any other case other than the probe into the alleged irregularities in the primary teachers' recruitment and ordered CBI to submit the names of the team members to the court by Friday.
The court will monitor the probe, he said, adding that he wished that persons who were denied jobs should get them and the kingpins should be arrested.
Expressing hope that CBI will record noticeable advancement in the investigation into the case, in which appointment of 269 primary teachers were found to be illegal, Justice Gangopadhyay said that he is not happy with the progress of probes in other cases in which he had ordered the agency to investigate.
