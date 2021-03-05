Calcutta HC lifts stay on hiring process of primary teachers

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court division bench on Thursday lifted the interim stay on the recruitment process of 2014 TET candidates.



"A Division Bench, comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Saugata Bhattacharyya, has lifted the stay and directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to publish the merit list in the District Primary School Council, District Inspector of School Office and West Bengal Board of Primary Education," said Advocate Bikram Chatterjee.

On Wednesday, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education had moved the Division bench challenging the single bench's order that stayed the appointment process.

"The Primary Board will take necessary measures to conduct the recruitment

process in a transparent manner and in strict adherence to the merit list," said state Education minister Partha Chatterjee said.

All candidates will be able to see the merit list and appointments given to those candidates shall abide by the writ petitions. Over 800 seats will be kept for petitioners.

In February, writ petitions were filed at the Calcutta High Court alleging irregularity in the preparation of the merit list published by the state Primary Education Board for recruitment against 16,500 vacant teaching posts in the primary level.

On February 22, a single bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj stayed the appointment. As many as 15,284 posts of primary teachers are to be filled up on the basis of the merit list that has been prepared against 16,500 vacancies.

The remaining 1,216 vacancies will be filled up from out of the remaining candidates who had submitted online

applications but are not included in the merit list on the basis of their respective

merit as well as from those candidates who had submitted their application offline pursuant to the orders of the High Court.