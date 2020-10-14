Calcutta HC directs pvt schools to reduce tuition fees by 20% amid Covid

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed a 20 percent reduction in schools' tuition fees in Bengal during the pandemic period. The court's order will be binding for all non-government aided schools in the state. The Calcutta High Court directed schools to not charge fees under the non-academic head. The order was in response to a PIL filed by the guardians' forum of 145 schools in or around Kolkata.



The division bench of Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Moushumi Bhattacharya made it clear that there will be no increase in fees during the financial year 2020-21. From the month beginning April 2020 till the month following the one in which schools reopen in physical mode, all the 145 schools will offer a minimum of 20 percent reduction of fees across the board. The minimum figure of 20 percent reduction as directed by the court will be on the basis of tuition fees charged for the corresponding month in the previous financial year. There will be no increase in salaries of teachers or of other employees during 2020-21 fiscal. The high court has also observed that those guardians who will be unable to cough up fees even after the 20 percent slash can approach a three-member committee that has been already constituted by the division bench to look into related grievances. The committee will take a decision on their pleas.

"The order does not seem to be a balanced one. Our teachers have constantly innovated in the last six months to continue to deliver quality education to all our students despite so many constraints due to the pandemic. We will look at further legal remedies available to us," said a spokesperson of South Point School.

"There is a huge expense involved in running online classes. I will consult with my advocate and there is every possibility that we will move the Supreme Court challenging the order," said Nabarun De, principal, Central Modern School.

Earlier, in May 2020, a petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking directions to the Bengal government to regulate the fee structure of unaided private schools. Following this, state Education minister Partha Chatterjee had requested all private schools not to increase fees due to COVID-19.