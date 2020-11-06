Calcutta HC bans use, sale of firecrackers on Kali Puja, Diwali & Chhath in Bengal

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday banned the use and sale of firecrackers on Kali Puja to curb pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



A division bench of Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee gave the direction while hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs).

The court directed that the ban will also be in force during Jagadhatri Puja, Chhath and Kartik Puja.

The court said the guidelines, which were in place during Durga Puja such as no entry to pandals, will also be in effect during Kali Puja.

For less than 300 square metres, pandal barricades with a radius of five metres will have to be put up. For big pandals (300 square metres and beyond), the state and police should decide how it should be barricaded (10 metres, less or more).

Only 'dhakis' will be permitted to come inside the five-metre area of the pandal. For small pandals (150 square metres), 10 Puja committee members will be allowed to enter to conduct the rituals. In the case of medium-sized pandals (150-300 square metres), 15 Puja committee members will be allowed to enter to conduct the Puja-related activities.

For big pandals (300 square metres and beyond), up to 40 Puja members will be allowed entry.

Sanitisers must be made available at the Puja pandals and wearing of masks will be mandatory within and outside the mandaps. Distancing norms must be maintained both within and outside the pandals. Immersions should be a low-key affair. Bands and lightings will be prohibited at the time of immersion. Ghats will be opened but the local police should keep a check that they are not crowded.

The bench lauded the state government for effectively implementing the court-directed guidelines during Durga Puja. It asked the police to ensure that the norms are strictly enforced on Kali Puja as well.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also directed all concerned officers to take necessary steps so that Covid cases do not go up during the forthcoming festivals including Diwali, Kali Puja, Chhath Puja and Jagadhatri Puja.

"We also expect all cooperation from Kali Puja organisers and local clubs. It has to be ensured that pandals remain sufficiently spacious and the norms of immersion have to be followed as it had taken place during Durga Puja," she added.

The state government on Tuesday had appealed to the people to avoid bursting firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali in order to check air pollution, which is hazardous for COVID-19 patients.

"With everybody's cooperation, we want to hold the Kali Puja and Diwali festivals avoiding firecrackers. The administration appeals to people to avoid firecrackers," Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had said.