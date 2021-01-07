Calcutta HC asks state to file affidavit in Manish Shukla case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file an affidavit in connection with ex-BJP councillor Manish Shukla murder case. The next hearing will be on January 28.



A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice T B Krishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee, during a hearing said: "As prayed for by Learned Advocate General, appearing for the State, liberty is granted to the State to file a supplementary affidavit in opposition bringing on record further developments in the matter. Let such affidavit be filed within two weeks from date."

"Today (January 6, 2020) the father (Chandra Mani Shukla) of the deceased had filed an application for being impleaded as a party in this Public Interest Litigation," said Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, petitioner.

Shukla, a former councillor of Titagarh municipality, was shot dead on October 4, 2020 on BT Road at Titagarh by four motorcycle-borne assailants. The names of Mohammad Khurram, Gulab Sheikh. Subodh Roy, Nasir Ali, Sujit Roy, Sonu Roy, Raja Roy, Amar Yadav and Roshan Kumar are among those who have been named as accused in the charge-sheet. Khurram and Gulab were arrested the very next day.

It was alleged that sharp shooters were assigned to kill Shukla and within a few days the probe of the case was handed over to the CID. The latter had already made breakthroughs in the case by tracing the hideouts of the accused and making arrests.