Cal Univ's Zoological Museum puts fauna specimens on display for people

kolkata: The century old Zoological Museum of Calcutta University, one of the oldest in the country, is currently showcasing some of its fauna specimens at Kolkata Centre of Creativity for the first time since its inception.



The exhibition is being organised by Museum Association West Bengal. The exhibition, which was inaugurated on November 19, would continue till November 25.

Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture has also participated in the exhibition.

The heritage museum of Zoology department is 102- year- old and has more than 4000 repository of fauna specimens. This is for the first time when the specimens have been brought outside the university campus to facilitate people to have a look at them. The museum at the Zoology department is of great value to the research scholars all over the world. Started by Asutosh Mukherjee, the then vice-chancellor of Calcutta University, renowned scholars JBS halden and Patrick Geddes had taught in the department now housed at the Ballygunge Circular Road campus of CU.

Various exchange programmes with other museums, private donations, for example, from big game hunters during the colonial period and princely states, field collections by past teachers and students have enriched the museum.