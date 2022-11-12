Cal School of Tropical Med to upload prescriptions on website

KOLKATA: Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine has decided to upload all prescriptions of patients onto their website.



The decision was taken after it was found that patients, who come from districts, face difficulty for having to travel a long distance.

Senior officials of the organisation said that it takes some time to get a blood test report. In special investigation, it takes around five days to get a report. If a patient's relative, who is coming from the districts, needs to collect the report, then he or she has to travel twice.

A senior official of the organisation said: "Often it is seen patients from other states are coming to the organisation for taking advice from senior doctors for a critical medical problem. In that case also a patient's relative can book an appointment online so that they do not have to stand in queue to get a ticket for consultation with a doctor.

Even patients who are admitted at the hospital, their prescriptions will also be uploaded on the website.