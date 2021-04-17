Cal Nat'l Medical College says patient dead, kin find him alive

Kolkata: Tension prevailed at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) on Friday morning after a patient — who was allegedly declared dead by the hospital — was found alive by his family members at the morgue. The family members staged a protest accusing the hospital authorities of glaring negligence. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the family members of the patient, the hospital initiated a probe.



The patient, identified as Sabir Mollah (50), was admitted to the Covid isolation ward of the CNMCH. When he was at home, he complained of chest related issues and respiratory distress. Later, he was found positive with Covid.

Patient's family members claimed that they received a call from the hospital on Friday morning and they were informed that Mollah had died. Family members rushed to the hospital. When they were entering the morgue, they saw that Mollah was alive and talking to them.

They alleged that the hospital authorities had initially tried to deny that there was any negligence on their part. But, later they (hospital authorities) learnt about their mistake, the relatives alleged. Mollah was later released from the hospital.

In another incident, a nursing staff member of Sambhunath Pandit Hospital took her husband to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital but he was allegedly denied admission. The patient is a doctor and was transferred from Rampurhat Hospital. The woman alleged that the patient was kept inside the ambulance for half an hour. The patient was admitted only after she staged a protest.