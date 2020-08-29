Cal Medical College & Hospital releases over 2,800 Covid patients in new record

Kolkata: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), a full-fledged tertiary level COVID hospital, has set a new record by curing more than 2,800 pandemic patients.



According to sources, all of them have been released from the hospital. The CMCH had started as a Covid hospital from May 6 and it has become a major centre of treatment for the same. About 3,700 patients have so far been admitted to the hospital with Covid infection and similar symptoms.

What is more striking is that more than 90 per cent of the patients recovered till now had comorbidities. Among the released patients, there were many critical ones as well. There were patients who had issues like serious heart ailments while some had undergone dialysis. A patient had undergone kidney transplant while another had angioplasty in the CMCH as he had serious heart blockage. Among the discharged, there was a 94-year-old patient, an 82-year-old patient and a 72-year-old patient.

Dr Nirmal Maji who is the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity at the CMCH, has been relentlessly monitoring the Covid treatment there. Dr Maji himself has been doing rounds of various wards to ensure that the patients get the best of treatment. He also appealed to the patients or their family members to call directly on his mobile number — 9830051426 for any assistance. Patients' family members have welcomed the gesture shown by Dr Maji. Incidentally, the United Nation World Peace Association earlier this month lauded Dr Maji and the Chief Minister for battling Covid in this manner.

The CMCH is now operating two RT-PCR machines, antigen tests. "It is historic that the CMCH has cured and released more than 2,800 Covid patients so far, many of whom were critical. I convey my gratitude to the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has extended all support to provide best quality treatment in all the government hospitals," said Dr Maji.