Cal Med College to introduce surgical oncology

Kolkata: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) is coming up with a major infrastructural revamp as many more departments are going to be introduced soon.



A senior official of the CMCH said that the hospital authorities are going to set up a host of new departments which include surgical oncology, radiotherapy, nuclear medicine, oncopathology, pediatric medicine and nuclear medicine departments. The bed strength is going up at the Cardiology department. Emergency medicine department has been started at the hospital. Steps have been taken to revamp the services in the neuromedicine, neurosurgery, nephrology and urology departments. The infrastructure at the PICU is getting a boost and a new pediatric medicine department will soon be set up.

Many new courses will also be introduced in the CMCH. It may be mentioned here that for the first time in the Eastern India, the CMCH has launched a dedicated geriatric medicine department to provide specialised treatment to the elderly patients, who have been suffering from various ailments. MD courses in geriatric medicine will soon be introduced at the hospital, sources said.

A dedicated geriatric department with an initial capacity of 30 beds has been introduced at the fifth floor of NCB Bhavan of the CMCH. An outpatient department (OPD) for geriatric has also been opened at the hospital. Around 15 beds have been dedicated for male elderly patients whereas the remaining 15 beds were dedicated for women elderly patients.

Around 5 beds have also been kept for the geriatric patients at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The step has been taken so that the elderly patients can be given comprehensive treatment. Patients requiring OPD consultations on geriatric issues can avail treatment from the newly set up geriatric OPD ward of the hospital on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.