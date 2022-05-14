Cal Med College & Hosp health workers stage demonstration
kolkata: A chaos broke out at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after some of the health workers staged protest demonstration in front of the office of the nursing superintendent of the hospital alleging that one of their colleagues has been framed by a nursing staff and the family members of a patient.
The incident originated on May 11, when the family members of a patient accused a health worker of the hospital of demanding extra money for USG test. A complaint was registered with the hospital superintendent following which the hospital authorities referred the case to the local police station. The accused health worker and his colleagues claimed that the former had been framed by a nursing staff and the patient's relatives.
