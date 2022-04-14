Cal Med College & Hosp docs transplant 5-yr-old's hand bone

KOLKATA: In a unique incident, the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) successfully carried out a surgery thereby transplanting a portion of fibula bone on the left hand of a 5-year-old boy after extracting it from his leg.



The child who had almost lost sensation in his hand has now been able to lift things.

The patient, Mirazul Seikh, a resident of Howrah, had developed an infection on his left hand.

Patient's father Riazul Seikh Mollah took him to various hospitals in the city but the issue was not resolved.

The patient was finally taken to the SSKM Hospital where the doctors removed the portion of the hand that developed infection.

After the operation, the child developed numbness on his left hand and eventually lost sensation.

The family was spending sleepless nights as to how the child can be cured. Some of the relatives urged the patient's father to consult the doctors at the CMCH.

Depressed family finally took the child to the orthopedic department of the CMCH where a team was formed under the leadership of Dr Hiranmoy Deb and Dr Saikat Sahu.

They extracted a portion of fibula bone from the patient's leg and successfully transplanted it on his left hand. The patient has been recovering fine.

Patient's father Riazul said that his son is now able to lift a water bottle weighing around 2 litters.

The family members have also expressed their gratitude to the doctors who have given a new lease of life to the boy.