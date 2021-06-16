Cal HC refuses to stay probe against Suvendu

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday refused to stay police probe in connection with tarpaulin theft in which Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has been named as an accused in the related FIR. The Bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was hearing the plea of Adhikari who had sought quashing of an FIR registered by Contai police in which he and four others, including his brother Soumendu, have been accused of stealing tarpaulins from the civic body's godown on May 29.



The counsel appearing for Adhikari submitted that he has been falsely implicated in the case because of the fact that he has joined the rival political party and has subsequently been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly. The former TMC minister had joined the BJP in December last year.

The senior advocate also submitted that there have been other instances of political leaders being falsely implicated in a number of cases who are opposed to the ruling political party in power and running the state government.

"I have heard the arguments advanced by learned senior counsel who has emphasised on this court with a prayer for an interim order in respect of interference with the continuance of the proceedings or to stay the hands of the police in respect of the petitioners who are before this court in connection with the criminal proceedings which have been challenged," the Bench said in its order.

The court further noted that it is not inclined to pass any interim order at this stage without perusal of the case diary and the materials collected by the investigating agency. Thus, the public prosecutor has been directed to produce the case diary on the next date.

The matter has been scheduled for the next hearing on June 22 before the available Bench.