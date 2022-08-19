Cal HC recalls order asking TMC leader's daughter, 5 others to appear before it
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday recalled its earlier order of directing six teachers, including Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal, to produce their TET certificates before it.
However, the court mentioned that a fresh case can be filed in connection with the irregularity of appointment of these six teachers.
During the hearing, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay observed that the supplementary affidavit of the petitioner, on the basis of which Wednesday's order was passed, cannot be used in the proceedings of the SSC recruitment scam-related case. However, if a fresh case is filed, the court will hear it, it said.
Justice Gangopadhyay, on Wednesday, had instructed the six teachers, including Sukanya to appear on Thursday by 3 pm at his bench with their TET certificates in connection with lawyer Firdous Shamim's allegation that they were given jobs as primary teachers without having qualified TET.
He had also directed the Superintendent of Police (SP), Birbhum, Nagendra Nath Tripathi to ensure that the teachers appear on Thursday.
Meanwhile, on Thursday when Anubrata was taken to the Command Hospital by the CBI officials for a health check-up, he claimed that Sukanya had passed TET and other related examinations. The Trinamool Congress leader also said that the High Court did not summon Sukanya, but had just asked her to submit the documents. Sukanya had, however, reached the high court at about 2 pm.
