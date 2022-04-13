Cal HC Bar Association brings resolution to boycott Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's court

Kolkata: The Bar Association, Calcutta High Court brought out a resolution to boycott Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. This comes after the Calcutta High Court witnessed an unprecedented incident where lawyers were involved in the scuffle at a meeting of the Bar Association on Tuesday.



"The Hon'ble Chief Justice, being the Master of Roster, if not pleased to change the determination of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Wednesday (13/ 4/ 2022) to uphold the Judicial discipline and supremacy of the judiciary as humbly requested by the members of the Bar, will have no option but to abstain from the judicial work in that Court until appropriate recourse is taken having due regard that independent and fare judiciary in dispensation of Justice is the hallmark of a vibrant democracy," said Biswabrata Basu Mallick, Hony. Secretary of Bar Association, Calcutta High Court.

He reiterated that that it has been resolved that the general Body Resolved by majority in the meeting that in view of the recent unprecedented actions of the Hon'ble Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in publicly questioning the judicial decisions of the Appeal Court hearing appeals from orders passed by the Hon'ble Judge hearing education matters which is acting completely against judicial decorum, decency, judicial discipline and propriety. Such act and action of the part of the learned Single Judge has percolated such a message that four successive Division Bench have recused themselves from the appeals.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had moved the apex court in light of the Calcutta High Court Division Bench staying some of his recent orders.

Earlier, a single bench of Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the CBI to probe alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools in the state. However, the order was stayed by the HC division bench.

Justice Gangopadhyay appealed to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to look into the matter and probe the ongoing corruption.