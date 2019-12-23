Cabinet nod for freight terminal at Dankuni

Kolkata: The standing committee of the Cabinet on Monday gave the nod for setting up a private freight terminal at Dankuni near



the proposed Amritsar-Dankuni freight corridor will come up.

"The cabinet has given the nod to SFA Logistics Park Private Limited for setting up the private freight terminal on 36.5 acres at Dankuni. We are hopeful that more similar terminals will come up after it which will provide a boost to the proposed Amritsar Dankuni Freight Corridor," said state Finance and Industry minister Amit Mitra at Nabanna.

The Centre had decided to set up the Amritsar Dankuni Freight Corridor with the backing from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was then the Railway Minister. The Centre had proposed to come up with Delhi to Mumbai Freight corridor but Banerjee had pressed for the Amritsar Dankuni corridor.

The state government has allotted 2,600 acres at Raghunathpur in Purulia for the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor, which would generate huge employment opportunities. The corridor, comprising Dankuni, Haldia, Kharagpur, Kalyani and Durgapur, is expected to have an

investment of Rs 43,000 crore in eight specific areas that have already been identified by the state.

The World Bank is also undertaking a review of industrial infrastructure (industrial parks, industrial estates, special economic zone) on the eastern corridor in the South Asian region encompassing West Bengal along with other states, namely Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Assam, aiming at enhancing logistics competitiveness, employment generation, ease of doing business and investment opportunities.