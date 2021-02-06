Cabinet members demand probe against Rajib Banerjee

Kolkata: Members of the state Cabinet on Friday demanded a thorough probe against former Forest minister Rajib Banerjee for allegedly flouting the norms of recruitment for the post of "bon sahayaks".



It has been stated that earlier the Cabinet had given clearance for the recruitment considering that people from local forest areas will be recruited as they are well aware of handling different and odd situations like attacks by elephants in the sanctioned posts. But dereliction of the same has been identified. Hence, the Cabinet members on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee undertake a thorough probe in this regard.

The Chief Minister herself had also mentioned about such irregularities in a rally held in North Bengal a few days ago.

Rajib Banerjee had resigned from all his posts and joined the BJP recently.