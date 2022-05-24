Cabinet gives nod to hiring of about 2020 Constables

KOLKATA: The state Cabinet on Monday approved recruitment of 2020 constables, mostly women, in the state police. Majority of the constables will be recruited in the 'Winners' team.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that 600 constables will be recruited in the detective department.As per decision at the Cabinet meeting, 1420 constables will be recruited in the winners squad of the state police. They will be provided with scooties for patrolling. 600 constables, which include both male and female will be recruited in the detective department. About 105 will be recruited as special homeguards in Junglemahal. About 48 of these persons were associated with Maoist activities and had surrendered while others are family members of them.Banerjee in her recent administrative meeting at Jhargram had instructed the police top brass to constitute Winners team with the tribal

women in the district. It was on July 11 in 2018 when the Kolkata Police had introduced "The Winners" - a special all-women patrolling team to prevent incidents of molestation and eve-teasing in the city.

The women police of the "Winners" team patrol different parts of the city on scootys and rush to a spot soon after receiving information of any untoward incident.