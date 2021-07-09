'Cabinet berth for 3 TMC turncoats likely to widen rift in state BJP'

KOLKATA: The growing discord in the BJP has once again come to the fore after three Trinamool turncoats were made ministers-of-state (MoS) while two original party leaders were dropped during the reshuffling of the Central ministry on Wednesday.



Political experts said the infighting between the old guards and the newcomers would intensify as the state unit was creating different power centres.

TMC turncoats John Barla, Shantanu Thakur and Nisith Pramanik were given ministerial berths while Debasree Chaudhuri and Babul Supriyo were dropped from the Central ministry.

It needs a mention that Chaudhari is an RSS worker.

Senior party members, preferring anonymity, said the move was likely to affect the party's organisation in the state badly as the old guards felt that they had been neglected. No reason had been cited by the Centre for dropping Debasree Chaudhuri and Supriyo from the ministry. The differences between Saumitra Khan, party's MP and Dilip Ghosh, state president, came to limelight when the latter said as a youth leader the former should have been careful while making statements.

On Wednesday, Khan first stepped down from the post of party's Yuba Morcha president in the morning and took a u-turn in the evening by withdrawing the same following the intervention of the union Home minister.

Commenting on this, Ghosh—without naming Khan—said: "The kids should be careful before taking any decision." Infuriated over this statement, Khan said: "There is a president, whose

power of understanding is

very poor."