Cabby held for making obscene gestures at Mimi Chakraborty

Kolkata: A taxi driver was arrested on Monday night for allegedly making obscene gestures towards actor and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty near Gariahat crossing.



According to Chakraborty, on Monday afternoon around 1:30 pm, Chakraborty was returning home from a gymnasium in Ballygunge area. Though she is entitled to have a bodyguard, Chakraborty usually does not avail the facility. On Monday when Chakraborty's car came to a halt at a red light, a taxi stopped beside her car. She alleged that the taxi driver who was later identified as Deba Yadav was making obscene gestures at her.

As the signal turned green, Chakraborty's car started moving. She further alleged that the taxi driver overtook her car and again made obscene

gestures. At that moment, Chakraborty stopped her car in front of the taxi and got down and confronted him. Seeing Chakraborty on the road several people gathered and Yadav somehow managed to flee from the spot

taking advantage of the gathering.

Later Chakraborty informed police about the registration number of the taxi and also lodged a complaint at the Gariahat police station. "The taxi driver was heavily drunk and could not even stand properly. I thought that this kind of people must be punished as they are harmful to the women," said Chakraborty.

On Monday night police traced the taxi from its registration number and arrested Yadav from Panchannagram in Anandapur area. The taxi was also seized.