CAB polls: Sourav Ganguly backs out, brother Snehasish to be prez

KOLKATA: Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly opted not to contest the presidential elections of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), paving the way for his brother Snehasish to be elected uncontested at its upcoming AGM on October 31.



"I had said that I would contest only if there's an election. There's not going to be any election, so it will be uncontested," Ganguly said at Eden Gardens after he chose not to file his papers for the president's post on the last date of nomination on Sunday.

"Had I been there, it would have meant two or more people would not get any posts. So, I've moved aside," he said.

"I would have been elected uncontested, but I don't think it's right. Others would not have got the opportunity to work for this association. They will be working for these three years now and we will see after that," the former Indian captain said.

Asked about his next innings, Ganguly said: "Let's see. I'm free of responsibilities for some time now and I'm happy about it."

"I've no rival in CAB, everyone is my friend here. There are new and experienced people here to run the show. I'll also be around and they will get me at times," he added before leaving the Eden. According to reports, Amalendu Biswas has filed his nomination for the post of vice-president, Naresh Ojha for the secretary's position, Debabrata Das for the joint-secretary's post and Prabir Chakraborty, for the post

of treasurer. None from the opposition has filed a nomination in CAB. The former Indian Skipper was the CAB chief from 2015 to 2019. After he left to head BCCI, Jagmohan Dalmiya's son, Avishek Dalmiya, had taken over the reign.

Ganguly's tenure as the BCCI chief ended on October 18 and Roger Binny was unanimously elected as its president.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that Ganguly was made a "victim of political vendetta". She had raised the question as to why Ganguly couldn't be allowed for a second term at the BCCI, when Union Home minister Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah, could continue as the BCCI Secretary.

Meanwhile, Ganguly heaped praise on the India team for beating Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Men in Blue won the match by four wickets after chasing down 160 off the last ball.