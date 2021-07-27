Cab operators call for strike on August 2

KOLKATA: Taxi and App cab operators have decided to go on strike to protest against the spiraling diesel prices on August 2.



"We (Taxi and App cab operators/ owners) have called a 24-hour strike on August 2 to protest against spiraling diesel price, which has shot up to Rs 92.02," said Nawal Kishor Shrivastav, convenor of West Bengal Taxi Operators' Co-ordination Committee affiliated to AITUC.

He reiterated that taxi and app cab operators will hold Paribahan Bhawan Abhijan at 1 pm on the day of protest.

They will assemble at Raja Subodh Mullick Square at 12 noon and then proceed to Paribahan Bhawan at R N Mukherjee.

Md Manu, general secretary of Kolkata Ola Uber App Cab Operator and Drivers Union (KOUACODU), condemned the 15 per cent fare hike by the app cab company without the approval from the state Transport department in the first week of July. Instead of Rs 10 per kilometer, the passengers are paying Rs 14. 70.

Time charge has been reduced by Re 1. Another app cab aggregator had also threatened to hike the fare.

"We oppose the fare hike. Most of the time, they don't give commission to drivers. We urge the state Transport department to set up guidelines for hiking fare," said Manu.

The state Transport department is mulling to come out with a legislation to curb the arbitrary fare hike by the app cab aggregators.