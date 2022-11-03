CAA will not be implemented in Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata: CAA will not be implemented in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday before leaving for Chennai.



"Stop such politics. BJP is doing this in view of the Assembly elections in Gujarat," she said.

Reiterating that her government was against the implementation of CAA, she remarked: "We are against it and rest assured it will never be implemented in Bengal. We are all citizens of India."

It may be mentioned that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently decided to grant citizenship certificates to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, living in two districts of Gujarat.

The Centre further said that it would be implemented in Bengal.

Banerjee had opposed the implementation of CAA ever since the Centre had tried to implement it. She had sent a team of Trinamool Lok Sabha MPs to Assam to meet the people living in camps. However, the Assam government did not allow the Trinamool team to come out of the airport.