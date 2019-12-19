CAA stir: Relief after train services resume

Kolkata: Train services resumed on Wednesday after remaining suspended for days due to protests over the Citizenship Act.



This apart, the state Transport department has decided to ply additional buses from Thursday to increase the availability of transport keeping the recent disruption of railway services in mind.

"Due to disruption in train services in North Bengal, bus services have been increased. 50 buses will additionally operate within the Murshidabad district and four additional bus services will connect Berhampore and Kolkata from Thursday," said a senior official of the state Transport department.

While 36 buses are running from Kolkata to Siliguri, 50 more buses will ply on that stretch. One additional bus will run in the Kolkata- Raigunj route. Three additional buses will ply on the Kolkata to Balurghat route and 13 additional buses will ply in the Kolkata to Malda stretch.

While protests against the amended Citizenship Act ended in the state on Wednesday, the act seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, after facing religious persecution there. Several trains remained cancelled on Tuesday.

"One special train 02343 UP will run from Sealdah to New Jalpaiguri leaving Sealdah at 10.05 pm on Wednesday. This apart, 12345 UP Howrah – Guwahati Saraighat Express, 13161 UP Kolkata – Balurghat Tebhaga Express, 13175 UP Sealdah – Silchar Kanchanjungha Express15959 UP Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express, 12344 DN New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah Darjeeling Maill and 13176 DN Silchar – Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express will commence journey on Wednesday," said an official of Eastern Railway.

12042 DN New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Shatabdi Express, 13148 DN Bamanhat – Sealdah Uttarbanga Express, 13160 DN Jogbani – Kolkata Express and 12041 UP Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express will run on the scheduled time on Thursday. The Eastern Railway official pointed out that 13421 UP Nabadwip Dham – Malda Town Express commencing journey on Thursday will remain cancelled.