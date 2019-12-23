CAA protest: 3 arrested for attack on JU students

Kolkata: Three persons have been arrested by police personnel of Jadavpur police station for allegedly attacking some students of Jadavpur University on Sunday night when they were campaigning and demonstrating against NRC and CAB in front of Baghajatin I block.



The students said after campaigning, demonstrators had gathered in front of Baghajatin I block around 10:30 pm. At that time eight people with lathi attacked them. It is also alleged that the attackers were chanting Jai Shri Ram.

It is alleged that the accused broke their cameras and molested women who took part in the campaign. Seeing them being attacked locals protest and the accused fled the spot.

The students were taken to a nearby hospital. Following treatment they lodged a complaint with the Jadavpur police station. After the case was initiated, police managed to nab three persons identified as Sayan Lahiri, Sourav Sarkar and Suman Kalyan who were involved in assaulting the demonstrators. It is alleged that the attackers are BJP workers.