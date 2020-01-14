CAA, NRC Modi's political propaganda, says Mamata

Kolkata: Agitators of the Trinamool Congress students' wing continued their sit-in demonstration here against the amended Citizenship Act for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.



The protesters of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) demanded that the new citizenship law be revoked.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had visited the demonstration site on Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the heart of the city on Monday and on Tuesday as well providing the much needed boost, urging the student community to lead the anti-CAA protests across the nation.

In an interview to a news channel, Banerjee, while speaking about the Prime Minister's visit to the state, said that it was a personal visit. She further stated that instead of paying his respects to Swami Vivekananda during his trip, he went on to talk about CAA and NRC. She said: "Its actually his political propaganda. They are absolutely his own comments. If I have the right to say something, he has the right to say something too."

She further stated: "If they ask me, where is my mother's birth certificate, can I give it to? When I came to power in my state, the rate (of children being born in the hospital) was only 65 per cent. Now it is 90 per cent but back then, children were born only in mud houses. So I can't give my mother's birth certificate."

While questioning the government on the abrogation of Article 370, she said: "Why were Kashmiris not taken into confidence? Why were all political parties not taken into consideration for the Kashmir issue?" She further said: "I want to go to Kashmir, I want to meet my Kashmiri brothers and sisters. I won't do any politics. But I can't go because I belong to a particular chair."

Criticising Dilip Ghosh, the state BJP president, over his controversial "shoot like dogs" remark, Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress secretary-general, stated: "People with mental imbalance have become leaders of the BJP. TMC has lodged two FIRs against him for making such a statement."

Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri, an academician, said: "BJP is trying to inject fear and uncertainty among the people in a very calculated manner.

"This will affect the harmony and peace which India has cherished for thousands of years."

The protesters were seen carrying posters and placards against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

TMCP leaders said their stir is not only against CAA and NRC but also against violence in JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.