CAA: Matuas to launch stir

KOLKATA: The Matuas will launch a movement, demanding implementation of CAA. This was decided at a meeting held at a conference of Matua Mahasangha at Thakurnagar on Sunday afternoon. BJP MP and minister-of-state for Shipping Shantanu Thakur and three BJP MLAs joined the meeting. The Matuas will meet union Home Minister Amit Shah to press their demands.

Before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah had assured the Matuas that CAA would be implemented soon. But, later Shah backtracked and could not specify the date from when it would be implemented.

Subrata Thakur said the Matuas and downtrodden people across the country got in touch with the Matua leaders and alleged that in the name of CAA a panic had been created across the nation. They wanted to know the standpoint of the Centre in the matter. Thakur said the members of the Matua community wanted to know when the CAA would begin and their citizenship rights recognised.