CAA-like notification: Anti-NRC Forum to protest online

KOLKATA: The All Bengal Anti-NRC Citizens Committee (ABACC) is all set to organise online dharna to protest against Central government's order to invite non-Muslim refugees such as Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists belonging to Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan residing in 13 districts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab to apply for Indian citizenship.



"The online dharna on Social Media (Facebook Live) will be held on July 11, 2021 from 4pm to 6pm. The same will be shown in giant screens at Dharna mancha in Park Circus Maidan, Rajabazar, Zakaria Street, Belgachia and Kelabagan Symbolic Manch," said Zubair Rabbani, vice-president of ABACC.

He reiterated that the main objective of the 'dharna' was to raise voice against the black order of the Central government and resist conspiracy to introduce the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act by camouflage.

The online 'dharna' will be addressed by Gauhar Raza (eminent scientist, poet and filmmaker), Bimal Chatterjee (former Advocate General and president of All Bengal Anti-NRC Citizens Committee) and Gopal Biswas (secretary of ABACC). There will also be cultural programmes at the respective dharna manchas.

The online dharna is dedicated to late Asmat Jamil, the lady to made the first call for the Park Circus sit-in protest against CAA.

Demanding revocation of the contentious CAA-NRC-NPR legislations, Swadhinata Andolan 2.0 started with 60 women at the Park Circus Maidan on January 7, 2020.

The controversial act, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament in December 2019, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.