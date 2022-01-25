C-zones in city dip to 9; South 24-Pgns has 145 micro-containment zones

Kolkata: The number of micro-containment zones in North 24-Parganas is still on the higher side while Kolkata has been seeing a dip in the containment zones in the past couple of days.



The number of containment zones in Kolkata has seen a significant dip from 18 to 9 on Monday with only five addresses under Borough VII and four under Borough VIII featuring in the list.

The five addresses under Borough VII under containment are 6/1C, Middleton Street, 2/1/1B, Bright Street, 6A Ironside Road and 22 Ballygunge Park Road and five flats at Silver Spring located in Tangra area on EM Bypass.

The four addresses under Borough VIII that are under containment are the ground floor flat of 42, Ballygunge Circular Road, Prabhaniketan apartment

At 13 Gurusday Road, two flats located in 7th floor and 1st floor of 118, Southern Avenue and a single flat at 117, Southern Avenue .

The 16 addresses in Block O , 11 in Block B, 22 in Block G all in New Alipore, 17C Kalibari Lane in Jadavpur and 5/58 Netaji Nagar (2nd floor) under Borough X which were in C zone till Friday has shed its containment tag along with three addresses under Borough III.

According to state government figure, North 24-Parganas has 145 micro-containment zones. Most of the containment zones are in Panihati, Barrackpore, Barasat. The number of containment zones dropped in Bidhannagar, South Dum Dum, Baranagar, north Dum Dum, Habra.

Daily fresh Covid cases have been on the decline in Bidhannagar. The number of micro-C-zones in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area has come down to 12. The number of active Covid cases which had gone over 9,000 in the second week of January has come down to 6,000. On Monday, around 125 fresh Covid cases were detected in Bidhannagar. It had registered 156 daily cases on Sunday. Under BMC, there are 6 micro containment zones in Salt Lake.

Various civic bodies in North 24-Parganas have been conducting regular sanitising drives with police too conducting drives in the market places to ensure that people wear masks and follow Covid normns.

As there has been a sudden surge in daily cases, most of the civic bodies in North 24-Parganas decided to close markers places at least 3 days a week to check the infection. The step has already brought fruitful results.