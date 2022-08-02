Bypolls to 2 municipal constituencies on Aug 21
KOLKATA: The state Election Commission on Monday notified that by-elections to two municipal constituencies in West Burdwan and North 24-Parganas district will be held on August 21.
Ward 6 under Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) and ward 14 under Bongaon municipality will have bypolls.
The total number of electors in ward 6 under AMC are 10006 while those in ward 14 are 4776. Soon after the municipal elections results, the winning TMC councilor of ward 14, Dilip Das in Bongoan Municipality had died. Meanwhile, Bidhan Upadhyay who had taken oath as the Mayor of Asansol on February 25 needed to be elected from any ward of the civic body to continue as the Mayor. So the by-elections have been necessitated. No rallies, meetings will be allowed from 9 pm to 9 am while the silence period will be effective 48 hours before the end of polls.
