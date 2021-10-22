Bypolls: TMC intensifies campaign, banks on state's welfare schemes

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has intensified campaign for the upcoming bypolls in four Assembly seats, leaving no stones unturned to ensure victory of its candidates. The by-election in four constituencies, namely, Khardah, Gosaba, Shantipur and Dinhata will be held on October 30.



Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, is likely to address a rally in Khardah on October 23. He will address another rally in Gosaba on the same day. He is likely to address a meeting in Dinhata on October 25 and in Shantipur on October 26.

Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, addressed a gathering at Khardah in support of TMC nominee Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. Saayoni Ghosh, president of Trinamool Youth Congress, addressed the meeting and urged people to vote for Chattopadhyay to ensure uninterrupted development in Bengal.

Trinamool Congress candidate Kajal Sinha died before the announcement of the Assembly poll result on May 2. Sinha had defeated BJP rival Shilbhadra Dutta by over 28,000 votes. His untimely death made a by-election in this constituency mandatory.

Trinamool workers and leaders are working round the clock to ensure the victory of party's nominee Udayan Guha. Guha was defeated by BJP candidate Nisith Pramanick by only 57 votes. Pramanick did not take oath and became the union minister of state for Home Affairs. People of Dinhata felt that they had been ditched by the BJP candidate, who did not take the oath as MLA.

Brajokishore Goswami, TMC candidate in Shantipur, has given emphasis on door-to-door campaigns. Mohua Moitra, TMC Lok Sabha MP, held meetings and urged people not to cast a single vote in favour of BJP for its anti-people policies.

Subrata Mondol, TMC nominee for Gosaba, has been reaching out people in the remotest hamlet to make them aware of various schemes undertaken by the state government. By-election in the seat became inevitable after TMC MLA Jayanta Naskar died.

Meanwhile, BJP has decided not to bring any star campaigner from Delhi for the by-election in four seats.